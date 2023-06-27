FDX’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About FedEx Corporation’s Performance

The current stock price for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is $243.25. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $237.05 after opening at $232.87. It dipped to a low of $232.59 before ultimately closing at $234.93. FedEx Corporation’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $248.15 on 06/28/22, and the lowest price during that time was $141.92, recorded on 09/27/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of FDX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. FedEx Corporation’s current trading price is -1.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.40%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $141.92 and $248.15. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.37 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.99 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.25B and boasts a workforce of 191000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For FedEx Corporation

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating FedEx Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 220.73, with a change in price of +40.46. Similarly, FedEx Corporation recorded 2,055,697 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.02%.

FDX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FDX stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

FDX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of FedEx Corporation over the last 50 days is at 98.12%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 98.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.35% and 78.93%, respectively.

FDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 40.44% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FDX has fallen by 8.07%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.01%.