EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

EVgo Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $12.65 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during that time was $3.45, recorded on 06/23/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.23B and boasts a workforce of 292 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for EVgo Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating EVgo Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.58, with a change in price of -2.96. Similarly, EVgo Inc. recorded 3,162,524 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.96%.

EVGO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of EVgo Inc. over the last 50 days is at 15.84%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 40.68%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.15% and 33.77%, respectively.

EVGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -12.08% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -10.27%. The price of EVGO fallen by 1.29% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.48%.