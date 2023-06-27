EVGN’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 71.43% – Time to Invest?

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 71.43% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 56.19%. The price of EVGN fallen by 84.64% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 53.85%. Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has a current stock price of $1.20. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.285 after opening at $1.02. The stock’s low for the day was $1.01, and it eventually closed at $1.03. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of Evogene Ltd. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.30 on 08/17/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.55, recorded on 05/01/23.

52-week price history of EVGN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Evogene Ltd.’s current trading price is -7.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 118.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.55 and $1.30. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.63 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.12 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 100.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.21M and boasts a workforce of 137 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6837, with a change in price of +0.4001. Similarly, Evogene Ltd. recorded 119,760 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +50.02%.

EVGN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EVGN stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

EVGN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Evogene Ltd. over the past 50 days is 88.43%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 88.36%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 87.64% and 84.91%, respectively, over the past 20 days.