Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Ebix Inc.’s current trading price is -19.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 109.79%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.74 and $30.44. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.73 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.49 million over the last 3 months. Ebix Inc. (EBIX) stock is currently valued at $24.64. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $25.01 after opening at $22.83. The stock briefly dropped to $22.83 before ultimately closing at $22.85. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Ebix Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.44 on 11/10/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $11.74 on 04/05/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 91.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 750.04M and boasts a workforce of 10521 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.55, with a change in price of +5.58. Similarly, Ebix Inc. recorded 475,279 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.28%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EBIX stands at 0.98. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

EBIX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ebix Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.25%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 85.67% and 82.59% respectively.

EBIX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 23.45%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 24.51%. The price of EBIX increased 33.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.79%.