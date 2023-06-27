D-Wave Quantum Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 243.17M Market Cap

The present stock price for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is $1.82. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.90 after an opening price of $1.61. The stock briefly fell to $1.56 before ending the session at $1.63. D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of QBTS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -86.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 359.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.40 to $13.23. In the Technology sector, the D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.1 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 256.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 243.17M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9301, with a change in price of +0.5700. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 3,864,342 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.60%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 62.34%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.79%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 39.90% and 43.13% respectively.

QBTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 26.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -10.78%. The price of QBTS fallen by 65.45% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.19%.