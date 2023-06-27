CSX Corporation (CSX Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock price for CSX Corporation (CSX) currently stands at $33.11. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $33.27 after starting at $32.80. The stock’s lowest price was $32.74 before closing at $32.74. CSX Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $34.71 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $25.80 on 10/13/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of CSX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. CSX Corporation’s current trading price is -4.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $25.80 to $34.71. In the Industrials sector, the CSX Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 8.46 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.12.37 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CSX Corporation (CSX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.36B and boasts a workforce of 22600 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for CSX Corporation

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating CSX Corporation as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.01, with a change in price of +2.19. Similarly, CSX Corporation recorded 13,055,418 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.08%.

Examining CSX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CSX stands at 1.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.45.

CSX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CSX Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 83.27%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.90%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 77.21% and 77.91% respectively.

CSX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.05%. The price of CSX fallen by 7.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.30%.