Colgate-Palmolive Company: Rising -9.48% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has a current stock price of $75.86. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $76.905 after opening at $76.65. The stock’s low for the day was $75.61, and it eventually closed at $76.64. In terms of market performance, Colgate-Palmolive Company had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $83.81 on 08/19/22, while the lowest value was $67.84 on 10/10/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of CL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current trading price is -9.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.83%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $67.84 and $83.81. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.78 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 63.27B and boasts a workforce of 33800 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Colgate-Palmolive Company

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Colgate-Palmolive Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.72, with a change in price of +0.89. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive Company recorded 4,791,992 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.19%.

CL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company over the past 50 days is 20.28%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 37.35%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 53.03% and 66.75%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -3.71% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -4.31%. The price of CL leaped by -0.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.26%.