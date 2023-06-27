Charting the Course: Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s AHI Stock Prospects

The stock market performance of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $3.88 on 06/12/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.16, recorded on 05/02/23. 52-week price history of AHI Stock Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s current trading price is -70.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 605.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.16 and $3.88. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.44 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.54 million over the last three months. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 213.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.05M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4934, with a change in price of +0.6490. Similarly, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. recorded 3,521,534 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +134.93%.

AHI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AHI stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

AHI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. over the last 50 days is at 26.07%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 23.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 26.77% and 27.17%, respectively.

AHI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 175.61%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 172.22%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AHI has fallen by 247.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 52.68%.