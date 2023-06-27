Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s current trading price is 0.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2264.41%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.59 and $13.82. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.15 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.41 million over the last three months. Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) has a current stock price of $13.95. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $14.25 after opening at $12.61. The stock’s low for the day was $12.15, and it eventually closed at $12.61. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



In terms of market performance, Cabaletta Bio Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.82 on 06/26/23, while the lowest value was $0.59 on 09/23/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 85.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 562.32M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.93, with a change in price of +1.76. Similarly, Cabaletta Bio Inc. recorded 443,519 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.44%.

How CABA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CABA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CABA Stock Stochastic Average

Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 95.43%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 94.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.82% and 72.40%, respectively.

CABA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 50.81% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 63.73%. The price of CABA fallen by 35.83% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.33%.