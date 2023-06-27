Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -4.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 229.66%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.18 and $4.08. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 75.97 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 61830.0 over the last three months. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) current stock price is $3.89. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.85 after opening at $1.77. The stock’s lowest point was $1.71 before it closed at $1.84. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The stock market performance of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $4.08 on 06/27/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.18, recorded on 10/17/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 113.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.94M and boasts a workforce of 65 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9555, with a change in price of +0.6800. Similarly, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. recorded 736,657 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.74%.

How BDTX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BDTX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BDTX Stock Stochastic Average

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 79.72%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.19% and 25.40%, respectively.

BDTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 116.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 194.70%. The price of BDTX increased 124.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 92.57%.