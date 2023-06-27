BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. BioVie Inc.’s current trading price is -66.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 261.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.33 and $14.38. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.1 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.22 million observed over the last three months. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) currently has a stock price of $4.79. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $5.80 after opening at $5.58. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.33 before it closed at $5.83. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of BioVie Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $14.38 on 12/16/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.33, recorded on 07/01/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 175.60M and boasts a workforce of 13 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.05, with a change in price of -0.28. Similarly, BioVie Inc. recorded 327,041 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.52%.

How BIVI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BIVI stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

BIVI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of BioVie Inc. over the last 50 days is at 10.55%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 19.49%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.25% and 28.45%, respectively.

BIVI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -38.35%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -19.36%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BIVI has leaped by -27.42%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.54%.