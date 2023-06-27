BioRestorative Therapies Inc.: Analyzing BRTX Stock Trends

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) current stock price is $6.49. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $7.13 after opening at $5.79. The stock’s lowest point was $5.64 before it closed at $5.72. BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $6.33 on 06/26/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.46 on 09/27/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of BRTX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. BioRestorative Therapies Inc.’s current trading price is 2.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 163.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.46 and $6.33. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.78 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 19090.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 97.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.28M and boasts a workforce of 10 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.09, with a change in price of +3.55. Similarly, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. recorded 390,551 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +120.74%.

BRTX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BRTX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BRTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. over the past 50 days is 82.12%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.32%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 52.63% and 52.00%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BRTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 136.00%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 123.79%. The price of BRTX increased 6.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.84%.