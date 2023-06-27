Baker Hughes Company Inc. (BKR) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 3.39%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.02%. The price of BKR increased 6.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.13%. Baker Hughes Company experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $33.12 on 02/13/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $20.42 on 09/26/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of BKR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Baker Hughes Company’s current trading price is -7.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$20.42 and $33.12. The Baker Hughes Company’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 5.42 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 7.05 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.26B and boasts a workforce of 56000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.46, with a change in price of -1.21. Similarly, Baker Hughes Company recorded 6,902,951 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.81%.

BKR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKR stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

BKR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Baker Hughes Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 86.81%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 86.34%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.15% and 77.01%, respectively.