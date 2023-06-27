AUVI’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -81.24% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -81.24%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -83.67%. The price of AUVI decreased -74.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.65%. Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) current stock price is $0.85. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.93 after opening at $0.90. The stock’s lowest point was $0.83 before it closed at $0.95. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Applied UV Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $12.65 on 06/27/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.93 on 06/26/23.

52-week price history of AUVI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Applied UV Inc.’s current trading price is -93.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -8.22%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.93 and $12.65. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.43 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -80.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.62M and boasts a workforce of 115 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.6348, with a change in price of -5.9010. Similarly, Applied UV Inc. recorded 301,564 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -87.42%.

AUVI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AUVI stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

AUVI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Applied UV Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 0.62%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.86%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.40% and 1.72%, respectively.