Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Asset Entities Inc.'s current trading price is -72.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.02%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $0.81 and $6.98 The company's shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.73 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.21 million over the last three months. The present stock price for Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) is $1.89. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.46 after an opening price of $2.31. The stock briefly fell to $1.83 before ending the session at $2.48.



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.27M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASST stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ASST Stock Stochastic Average

Asset Entities Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.27%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 38.22%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.96% and 55.58%, respectively.

ASST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -46.76% this year. The price of ASST fallen by 65.79% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -11.68%.