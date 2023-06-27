Arconic Corporation (ARNC) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Arconic Corporation’s current trading price is -3.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 81.02%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.33 and $30.68. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.07 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.25 million over the last 3 months. The stock price for Arconic Corporation (ARNC) currently stands at $29.56. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $29.50 after starting at $29.33. The stock’s lowest price was $29.33 before closing at $29.46. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



In terms of market performance, Arconic Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.68 on 08/01/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $16.33 on 09/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.95B and boasts a workforce of 11550 employees.

Arconic Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Arconic Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.62, with a change in price of +5.09. Similarly, Arconic Corporation recorded 1,909,905 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.80%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARNC stands at 1.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.14.

ARNC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Arconic Corporation over the last 50 days is 99.72%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 97.44%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.54% and 89.60%, respectively.

ARNC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 39.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 38.78%. The price of ARNC fallen by 2.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.99%.