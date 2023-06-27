Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Genius Group Limited Inc. (GNS) Price Performance

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 136.75% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 126.73%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GNS has leaped by -1.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.56%. The current stock price for Genius Group Limited (GNS) is $0.78. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.80 after opening at $0.72. It dipped to a low of $0.72 before ultimately closing at $0.71. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



In terms of market performance, Genius Group Limited had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $11.80 on 08/19/22, while the lowest value was $0.30 on 01/03/23.

52-week price history of GNS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Genius Group Limited’s current trading price is -93.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 159.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.30 and $11.80. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.4 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.53 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.15M and boasts a workforce of 573 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.2811, with a change in price of -4.6880. Similarly, Genius Group Limited recorded 4,500,005 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.70%.

GNS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNS stands at 3.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.94.

GNS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Genius Group Limited over the past 50 days is 14.19%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 27.11%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 14.76% and 11.20%, respectively, over the past 20 days.