An In-Depth Look at Spark Networks SE Inc. (LOV) Price Performance During Market Crashes

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -35.37%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -48.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LOV has leaped by -53.37%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -48.77%. In terms of market performance, Spark Networks SE had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.85 on 07/19/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.27 on 06/26/23.



52-week price history of LOV Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Spark Networks SE’s current trading price is -89.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.30%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.27 and $3.85. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 10.14 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.18 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Spark Networks SE (LOV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.43M and boasts a workforce of 271 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8843, with a change in price of -0.6499. Similarly, Spark Networks SE recorded 232,525 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.74%.

LOV Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Spark Networks SE’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 19.36%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 8.64% and 5.14% respectively.