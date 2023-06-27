Alector Inc. (ALEC) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Alector Inc.’s current trading price is -54.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.82%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.76 and $13.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.6 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.52 million over the last three months.
At present, Alector Inc. (ALEC) has a stock price of $6.09. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $7.11 after an opening price of $7.11. The day’s lowest price was $6.09, and it closed at $7.18.
The market performance of Alector Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.50 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $5.76 on 03/24/23.
Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis
Alector Inc. (ALEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 501.13M and boasts a workforce of 273 employees.
Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends
Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.41, with a change in price of -2.72. Similarly, Alector Inc. recorded 539,180 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.90%.
Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALEC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.
ALEC Stock Stochastic Average
As of today, Alector Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.26%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.29%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.15% and 42.61%, respectively.
ALEC Stock Price Performance Analysis
A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -33.97%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.66%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ALEC has leaped by -20.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.41%.