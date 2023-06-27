Alcoa Corporation (AA) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Alcoa Corporation’s current trading price is -41.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.51%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $31.14 and $58.24. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.53 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.43 million over the last 3 months. The stock of Alcoa Corporation (AA) is currently priced at $34.10. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $33.53 after opening at $32.78. The day’s lowest price was $32.78 before the stock closed at $32.99. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Alcoa Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $58.24 on 08/26/22 and a low of $31.14 for the same time frame on 05/31/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Alcoa Corporation (AA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.15B and boasts a workforce of 13100 employees.

Alcoa Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Alcoa Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.67, with a change in price of -20.48. Similarly, Alcoa Corporation recorded 4,758,083 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.52%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AA stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

AA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Alcoa Corporation over the last 50 days is 26.69%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 44.85%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.88% and 33.79%, respectively.

AA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -25.01% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AA has fallen by 0.92%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.35%.