AKBA’s Stock Dilemma: Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Market Performance and Outlook

52-week price history of AKBA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -44.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 277.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.24 and $1.63. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.32 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.7 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 175.69M and boasts a workforce of 204 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Akebia Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8993, with a change in price of +0.2801. Similarly, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,078,022 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +44.46%.

AKBA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 30.81%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.02%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.76% and 24.18%, respectively.

AKBA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 57.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 121.54%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AKBA has leaped by -36.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.01%.