Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock's 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Adicet Bio Inc.'s current trading price is -89.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -47.13%. The stock's price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.18 and $21.87. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.22 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.43 million over the last 3 months. At present, Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has a stock price of $2.21. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.81 after an opening price of $4.66. The day's lowest price was $4.55, and it closed at $4.66.



Adicet Bio Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $21.87 on 11/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $4.18 on 06/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 211.66M and boasts a workforce of 132 employees.

Adicet Bio Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Adicet Bio Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.41, with a change in price of -6.91. Similarly, Adicet Bio Inc. recorded 503,071 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.71%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACET stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACET Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Adicet Bio Inc. over the last 50 days is 2.54%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 3.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 21.16% and 21.38%, respectively.

ACET Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -75.28%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -72.55%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ACET has leaped by -60.04%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -48.84%.