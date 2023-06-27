Home  »  News   »  AC Immune SA (ACIU) Stock: Navigating Market Highs...

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. AC Immune SA’s current trading price is -39.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.54%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.68 and $3.90. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 19.4 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 67470.0 observed over the last three months.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) currently has a stock price of $2.36. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.98 after opening at $1.92. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.92 before it closed at $1.98.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

AC Immune SA’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.90 on 06/28/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.68 on 12/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

AC Immune SA (ACIU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 168.20M and boasts a workforce of 126 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.2018, with a change in price of -0.0600. Similarly, AC Immune SA recorded 267,539 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.41%.

How ACIU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACIU stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

ACIU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AC Immune SA over the past 50 days is 70.65%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 66.25%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 29.59% and 18.28%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ACIU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 15.74%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 37.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ACIU has fallen by 12.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.17%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.