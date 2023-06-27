Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Abbott Laboratories’s current trading price is -6.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.36%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $93.25 and $115.69. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.13 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.12 million over the last 3 months. The stock price for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) currently stands at $108.51. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $109.21 after starting at $108.10. The stock’s lowest price was $106.80 before closing at $108.05. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Abbott Laboratories had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $115.69 on 01/11/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $93.25 on 10/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 185.21B and boasts a workforce of 115000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 104.87, with a change in price of -2.04. Similarly, Abbott Laboratories recorded 5,134,854 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ABT stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

ABT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Abbott Laboratories over the last 50 days is 64.68%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.07%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.05% and 89.84%, respectively.

ABT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.17%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.34%. The price of ABT fallen by 4.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.18%.