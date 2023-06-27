A Closer Look at Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is $57.21. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $58.25 after an opening price of $57.45. The stock briefly fell to $57.39 before ending the session at $58.01. Corteva Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $68.43 on 11/02/22 and the lowest value was $50.03 on 07/14/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of CTVA Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Corteva Inc.’s current trading price is -16.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.34%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $50.03 and $68.43. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.21 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.93 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.72B and boasts a workforce of 21000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Corteva Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Corteva Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.30, with a change in price of -7.26. Similarly, Corteva Inc. recorded 3,307,540 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.26%.

Examining CTVA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTVA stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

CTVA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Corteva Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 43.30%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.72%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.13% and 81.62%, respectively.

CTVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -2.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.88%. The price of CTVA fallen by 4.29% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.18%.