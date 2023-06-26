WULF’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 170.43% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 170.43%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 209.86%. The price of WULF fallen by 13.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 36.36%. The stock price for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) currently stands at $1.80. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.8292 after starting at $1.59. The stock’s lowest price was $1.5808 before closing at $1.65. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



TeraWulf Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.00 on 08/15/22 and the lowest value was $0.54 on 03/17/23.

52-week price history of WULF Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. TeraWulf Inc.’s current trading price is -10.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 236.45%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.54 and $2.00. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 7.26 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.07 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 127.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 393.26M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1547, with a change in price of +0.7600. Similarly, TeraWulf Inc. recorded 3,194,888 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +73.08%.

WULF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WULF stands at 0.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

WULF Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for TeraWulf Inc. over the last 50 days is 87.30%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 94.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.12% and 77.69%, respectively.