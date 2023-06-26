Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s current trading price is -79.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.16%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.37 and $1.92. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 79800.0 over the last 3 months. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) stock is currently valued at $0.40. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.44 after opening at $0.44. The stock briefly dropped to $0.40 before ultimately closing at $0.44. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.92 on 09/12/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.37 on 06/22/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.18M and boasts a workforce of 506 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8499, with a change in price of -0.6198. Similarly, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. recorded 72,591 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -60.76%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WLMS stands at 1.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.11.

WLMS Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 4.65%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 18.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.76% and 12.87%, respectively.

WLMS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -60.77%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -54.73%. The price of WLMS decreased -31.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.27%.