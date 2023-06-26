WE’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -85.51%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -85.61%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WE has fallen by 1.82%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.69%. WeWork Inc. (WE) currently has a stock price of $0.21. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.2168 after opening at $0.2095. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.20 before it closed at $0.21. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



WeWork Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.39 on 06/24/22, with the lowest value being $0.16 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of WE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. WeWork Inc.’s current trading price is -96.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.90%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.16 and $6.39. The shares of the Real Estate sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 21.33 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 18.31 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

WeWork Inc. (WE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 437.16M and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for WeWork Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating WeWork Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7457, with a change in price of -1.3528. Similarly, WeWork Inc. recorded 14,744,257 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -86.72%.

WE Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for WeWork Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 11.36%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 40.39%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.19% and 49.73%, respectively.