Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock's 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.'s current trading price is -33.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.67%. The stock's price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.82 and $17.65. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 57.38 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 20.75 million over the last 3 months. The present stock price for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) is $11.79. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $11.97 after an opening price of $11.94. The stock briefly fell to $11.665 before ending the session at $12.09.



Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $17.65 on 08/04/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.82 on 12/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.39B and boasts a workforce of 37500 employees.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.83, with a change in price of -2.59. Similarly, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. recorded 20,375,479 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.01%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WBD stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.98.

WBD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 23.54%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.86%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 33.05% and 37.74% respectively.

WBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 24.37% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 30.56%. The price of WBD fallen by 0.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.21%.