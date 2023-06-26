Vodafone Group Public Limited Company: Analyzing VOD Stock Trends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) current stock price is $8.98. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $9.29 after opening at $9.21. The stock’s lowest point was $9.185 before it closed at $9.23. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $15.90 on 06/28/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.00 on 06/26/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of VOD Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -43.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.23%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.00 and $15.90. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.78 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.47 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.19B and boasts a workforce of 98103 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Vodafone Group Public Limited Company

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Vodafone Group Public Limited Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.98, with a change in price of -2.56. Similarly, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company recorded 6,816,535 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.15%.

VOD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VOD stands at 1.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

VOD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company over the past 50 days is 1.45%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 5.17%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 13.57% and 16.77%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VOD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.26%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.61%. The price of VOD decreased -11.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.17%.