ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock's 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ViewRay Inc.'s current trading price is -92.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.53%. The stock's price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.34 and $4.96. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.09 million over the last 3 months. The present stock price for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is $0.38. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.4238 after an opening price of $0.3637. The stock briefly fell to $0.3552 before ending the session at $0.35.



ViewRay Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.96 on 01/05/23 and the lowest value was $0.34 on 06/22/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -88.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 80.93M and boasts a workforce of 295 employees.

ViewRay Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating ViewRay Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.3752, with a change in price of -4.0408. Similarly, ViewRay Inc. recorded 2,421,548 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -91.42%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRAY stands at 1.41. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VRAY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ViewRay Inc. over the last 50 days is 2.06%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 11.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.68% and 3.70%, respectively.

VRAY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -91.54% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -91.68%. The price of VRAY leaped by -34.62% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -21.16%.