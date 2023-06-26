VCI Global Limited: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) currently has a stock price of $6.08. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.80 after opening at $6.69. The lowest recorded price for the day was $5.67 before it closed at $6.69. 52-week price history of VCIG Stock A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. VCI Global Limited’s current trading price is -74.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 297.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.53 and $24.20. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.86 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.76 million over the last three months. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VCIG stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 43.06%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VCIG has fallen by 118.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 153.33%.