Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock's 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Vaxxinity Inc.'s current trading price is -43.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.42%. The stock's price range during this period has varied between $1.24 and $4.47. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.32 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.14 million observed over the last three months. Vaxxinity Inc.'s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company's stock achieved a 1-year high of $4.47 on 02/06/23, and the lowest price during that time was $1.24, recorded on 12/27/22.



How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 293.80M and boasts a workforce of 87 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.29, with a change in price of -1.33. Similarly, Vaxxinity Inc. recorded 232,791 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.64%.

How VAXX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VAXX stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

VAXX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vaxxinity Inc. over the past 50 days is 85.71%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 85.57%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 77.31% and 76.66%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VAXX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 79.29%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 69.59%. The price of VAXX fallen by 26.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.84%.