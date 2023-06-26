Vale S.A. Inc. (VALE) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -19.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -16.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VALE has fallen by 2.62%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.32%. At present, Vale S.A. (VALE) has a stock price of $13.70. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $13.76 after an opening price of $13.70. The day’s lowest price was $13.59, and it closed at $13.91. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of Vale S.A.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.31 on 01/26/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $11.68 on 09/07/22.

52-week price history of VALE Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Vale S.A.’s current trading price is -29.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.31%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $11.68 and $19.31. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 20.91 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 23.55 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Vale S.A. (VALE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.82B and boasts a workforce of 64516 employees.

Vale S.A.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Vale S.A. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.18, with a change in price of -4.81. Similarly, Vale S.A. recorded 23,414,381 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.99%.

VALE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VALE stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

VALE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Vale S.A. over the last 50 days is 30.59%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 58.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.50% and 73.22%, respectively.