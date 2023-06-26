Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -26.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 155.91%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.93 and $41.30. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.74 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 8.65 million over the last 3 months. The stock of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is currently priced at $30.53. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $31.11 after opening at $30.51. The day’s lowest price was $28.99 before the stock closed at $30.12. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Upstart Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $41.30 on 06/27/22 and a low of $11.93 for the same time frame on 05/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 135.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.47B and boasts a workforce of 1875 employees.

Upstart Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Upstart Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 8 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.04, with a change in price of +11.42. Similarly, Upstart Holdings Inc. recorded 7,982,255 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.13%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UPST stands at 1.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.60.

UPST Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Upstart Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 67.52%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 43.02%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.18% and 52.03%, respectively.

UPST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 130.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 117.61%. Over the past 30 days, the price of UPST has fallen by 14.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.02%.