Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock's 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Universal Electronics Inc.'s current trading price is -68.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.42%. The stock's price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.59 and $29.28. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.03 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.17 million over the last 3 months. The stock price for Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) currently stands at $9.14. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $9.21 after starting at $8.27. The stock's lowest price was $8.2075 before closing at $8.34.



Universal Electronics Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $29.28 on 08/02/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.59 on 06/20/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 119.92M and boasts a workforce of 4658 employees.

Universal Electronics Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Universal Electronics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.76, with a change in price of -13.34. Similarly, Universal Electronics Inc. recorded 236,689 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -59.34%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UEIC stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

UEIC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Universal Electronics Inc. over the last 50 days is 45.86%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 66.53%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.79% and 33.67%, respectively.

UEIC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -56.08%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -57.07%. The price of UEIC leaped by -4.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.33%.