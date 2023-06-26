Uncovering the Potential of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) Stock

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) current stock price is $1.90. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.98 after opening at $1.64. The stock’s lowest point was $1.5401 before it closed at $1.57. In terms of market performance, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.43 on 08/19/22, while the lowest value was $1.17 on 06/20/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of ADES Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -70.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.39%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.17 and $6.43. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.94 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 78950.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.84M and boasts a workforce of 147 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1016, with a change in price of -1.2900. Similarly, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. recorded 95,194 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.44%.

ADES Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADES stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

ADES Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. over the past 50 days is 79.35%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.12%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 63.19% and 39.73%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ADES Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -21.81%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -14.41%. The price of ADES increased 37.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.14%.