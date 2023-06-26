TTOO’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -94.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -93.50%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TTOO has leaped by -56.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.61%. The current stock price for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is $0.08. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.078 after opening at $0.073. It dipped to a low of $0.07 before ultimately closing at $0.07. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



T2 Biosystems Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $15.00 on 08/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.05 on 06/12/23.

52-week price history of TTOO Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s current trading price is -99.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.74%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.05 and $15.00. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 34.05 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 24.84 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.85M and boasts a workforce of 158 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4809, with a change in price of -1.5140. Similarly, T2 Biosystems Inc. recorded 16,331,849 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -95.22%.

TTOO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for T2 Biosystems Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 5.99%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.77%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.86% and 10.74%, respectively.