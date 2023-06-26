TSM’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 36.72% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 36.72%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 32.02%. The price of TSM fallen by 12.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.61%. The stock price for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) currently stands at $101.84. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $102.19 after starting at $101.52. The stock’s lowest price was $101.005 before closing at $101.91. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $110.69 on 06/13/23 and the lowest value was $59.43 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of TSM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s current trading price is -8.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.36%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $59.43 and $110.69. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 2.43 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 11.82 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 481.20B and boasts a workforce of 52045 employees.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 29 analysts are rating Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 91.98, with a change in price of +9.27. Similarly, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited recorded 11,906,273 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.00%.

TSM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSM stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

TSM Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited over the last 50 days is 70.52%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 47.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.87% and 57.73%, respectively.