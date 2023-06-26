Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Truist Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -42.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $25.56 and $52.22. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.17 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 13.99 million observed over the last three months. Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) currently has a stock price of $30.04. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $30.41 after opening at $30.09. The lowest recorded price for the day was $29.85 before it closed at $30.00. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of Truist Financial Corporation has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $52.22 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $25.56, recorded on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.12B and boasts a workforce of 52848 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Truist Financial Corporation

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Truist Financial Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.68, with a change in price of -19.37. Similarly, Truist Financial Corporation recorded 14,036,870 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.22%.

How TFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TFC stands at 1.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.25.

TFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Truist Financial Corporation over the last 50 days is at 45.37%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 13.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.87% and 28.98%, respectively.

TFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -30.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TFC has leaped by -1.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.83%.