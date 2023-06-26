Tritium DCFC Limited Inc. (DCFC) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -31.55% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.71%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DCFC has fallen by 0.88%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.68%. The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is currently priced at $1.15. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.15 after opening at $1.07. The day’s lowest price was $1.0401 before the stock closed at $1.05. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.23 on 08/15/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.82 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of DCFC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Tritium DCFC Limited’s current trading price is -87.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.24%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.82 and $9.23. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 1.78 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.28 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 178.09M and boasts a workforce of 466 employees.

Tritium DCFC Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Tritium DCFC Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2499, with a change in price of -0.1700. Similarly, Tritium DCFC Limited recorded 1,705,313 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.88%.

DCFC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Tritium DCFC Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 71.74%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 53.57%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 27.51% and 25.97% respectively.