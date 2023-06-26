Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Tilray Brands Inc.’s current trading price is -70.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.01%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.50 and $5.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.84 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 13.43 million over the last three months. Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) stock is currently valued at $1.53. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.59 after opening at $1.58. The stock briefly dropped to $1.51 before ultimately closing at $1.52. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Tilray Brands Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.12 on 12/05/22 and the lowest value was $1.50 on 06/21/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 921.91M and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.4248, with a change in price of -1.7000. Similarly, Tilray Brands Inc. recorded 13,378,796 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.47%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TLRY stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

TLRY Stock Stochastic Average

Tilray Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.93%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.67% and 7.30%, respectively.

TLRY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -43.12%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -47.24%. The price of TLRY decreased -36.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.92%.