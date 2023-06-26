The Significance of Moving Averages in VIQ Solutions Inc. Inc. (VQS) Price Performance

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 42.65%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 45.61%. The price of VQS fallen by 75.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.11%. Currently, the stock price of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) is $0.37. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.38 after opening at $0.3547. The stock touched a low of $0.3138 before closing at $0.31. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of VIQ Solutions Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $1.71 on 06/24/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.18, recorded on 05/19/23.

52-week price history of VQS Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. VIQ Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -78.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.18 and $1.71. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 7.41 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.53 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.18M and boasts a workforce of 483 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3207, with a change in price of -0.0025. Similarly, VIQ Solutions Inc. recorded 1,109,174 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.68%.

VQS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VQS stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

VQS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of VIQ Solutions Inc. over the last 50 days is at 50.14%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 45.66%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.95% and 35.58%, respectively.