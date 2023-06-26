The Significance of Moving Averages in Greenpro Capital Corp. Inc. (GRNQ) Price Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 127.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 133.18%. The price of GRNQ increased 23.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 53.75%. Greenpro Capital Corp. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.81 on 08/04/22 and the lowest value was $1.00 on 12/27/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of GRNQ Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s current trading price is -35.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 146.00%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.00 and $3.81. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.54 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.13 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 83.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.78M and boasts a workforce of 48 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.62, with a change in price of +1.01. Similarly, Greenpro Capital Corp. recorded 101,963 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +69.66%.

GRNQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRNQ stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GRNQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 82.58%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.82%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 78.42% and 70.81% respectively.