The Significance of Moving Averages in Banco Bradesco S.A. Inc. (BBD) Price Performance

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.95 on 10/05/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.33 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of BBD Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -11.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.76%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $2.33 and $3.95. The shares of the Financial sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 23.36 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 25.89 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.74B and boasts a workforce of 73855 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Banco Bradesco S.A.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Banco Bradesco S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.86, with a change in price of +0.79. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 28,162,686 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.26%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 82.24%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 69.35%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.11% and 88.49%, respectively.