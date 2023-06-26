The Significance of Moving Averages in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Inc. (AMC) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.25% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMC has leaped by -16.80%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.62%. The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is currently priced at $4.06. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.1499 after opening at $4.12. The day’s lowest price was $4.01 before the stock closed at $4.01. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $16.89 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.77 on 01/06/23.

52-week price history of AMC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -75.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.77 and $16.89. The AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 5.55 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 22.39 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.26B and boasts a workforce of 2787 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.18, with a change in price of -1.30. Similarly, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. recorded 28,345,850 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.21%.

AMC Stock Stochastic Average

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 2.14%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.90% and 15.64%, respectively.