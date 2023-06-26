The DEI Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Douglas Emmett Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

Currently, the stock price of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is $11.38. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $12.10 after opening at $11.91. The stock touched a low of $11.285 before closing at $12.04. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $23.65 on 07/29/22, with the lowest value being $10.09 on 05/17/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of DEI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s current trading price is -51.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $10.09 and $23.65. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 22.42 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.64 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.02B and boasts a workforce of 750 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.92, with a change in price of -4.63. Similarly, Douglas Emmett Inc. recorded 3,455,583 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.92%.

DEI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DEI stands at 2.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.08.

DEI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Douglas Emmett Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 40.66%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 16.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 46.13% and 63.55%, respectively.

DEI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -27.42%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -26.91%. The price of DEI leaped by -3.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.95%.