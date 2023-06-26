The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. The Coca-Cola Company’s current trading price is -6.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.30%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $54.01 and $65.47. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 25.1 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 13.02 million over the last three months. The Coca-Cola Company’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $65.47 on 08/19/22, with the lowest value being $54.01 on 10/10/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 262.87B and boasts a workforce of 82500 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.42, with a change in price of +0.56. Similarly, The Coca-Cola Company recorded 13,742,793 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.92%.

How KO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KO stands at 1.68. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.43.

KO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for The Coca-Cola Company over the last 50 days is presently at 32.62%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.42%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.88% and 70.38%, respectively.

KO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -3.79%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.53%. The price of KO decreased -0.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.05%.