Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock's 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.'s current trading price is -97.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.60%. The stock's price range during this period has varied between $0.25 and $13.00. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.83 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.99 million observed over the last three months. The current stock price for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is $0.31. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.3145 after opening at $0.2881. It dipped to a low of $0.2823 before ultimately closing at $0.28.



Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $13.00 on 06/24/22, with the lowest value being $0.25 on 06/16/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.77M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5564, with a change in price of -1.8710. Similarly, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. recorded 3,009,584 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -85.83%.

How TENX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TENX stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TENX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 31.05%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 31.05%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 22.23% and 18.89%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

TENX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -86.13% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -88.68%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TENX has leaped by -6.76%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.55%.