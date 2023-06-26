Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -56.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.42%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.47 and $8.56. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.55 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months. Tango Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.56 on 10/27/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.47 on 05/31/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 333.57M and boasts a workforce of 110 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.26, with a change in price of -2.43. Similarly, Tango Therapeutics Inc. recorded 225,837 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.38%.

How TNGX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TNGX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TNGX Stock Stochastic Average

Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 53.36%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.55%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.93% and 65.27%, respectively.

TNGX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -48.41% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -52.42%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TNGX has leaped by -6.97%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.60%.